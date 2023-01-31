US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-EU industry chief Breton to hold video call with Twitter's Musk - EU official

January 31, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton will hold a video call with Twitter owner Elon Musk on Tuesday to discuss two key EU tech initiatives, a European Commission official said on Tuesday.

"The call is to discuss Twitter's implementation of the Digital Services Act and its implementation of the Code of Practice on disinformation," the official said.

