EXCLUSIVE-EU has concerns about Fiat, PSA deal, may need concessions - sources

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are concerned about Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI and Peugeot car maker PSA's PEUP.PA combined high market share in small vans and may require concessions to clear their $50 billion merger, people familiar with the matter said.

The companies, which are seeking to create the world's fourth biggest carmaker, were told of the European Commission's concerns last week.

If Fiat and PSA fail to dispel the European Commission's doubts in the next two days and subsequently decline to offer concessions by Wednesday, the deadline for doing so, the deal would face a four-month long investigation.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

