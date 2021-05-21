EXCLUSIVE-EU eyes crackdown on risks from foreign bank branches - sources

By December 2020 when Britain left the EU, there were 106 branches of foreign banks across 17 of the 27 member states, holding 510 billion euros ($623.53 billion) in assets, the sources said of the presentation.

The branches are concentrated in Belgium, France, Germany and Luxembourg, those attending the meeting were told.

Since Brexit, there are 14 more branches and a 30% increase in assets, or 120.5 billion euros, compared with totals at the end of 2019.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Evans)

