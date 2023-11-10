EXCLUSIVE-EU countries, lawmakers set to agree on light touch rules for Airbnb, sources say

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - EU countries and European Parliament lawmakers are set to agree on light touch rules for Airbnb ABNB.O next week, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The rules, proposed by the European Commission last year, aimed to tackle the patchwork of different national laws across the 27-country zone regulating Airbnb and similar companies.

Officials from EU countries and EU lawmakers will meet to thrash out the final details of the rules on Nov. 15, according to the Parliament agenda.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

