EXCLUSIVE-EU countries, lawmakers likely to clinch deal on Chips Act on April 18 - sources

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

April 05, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, April 5 (Reuters) - EU countries and EU lawmakers are likely to clinch a deal on a multi-billion euro plan to boost the bloc's chip industry on April 18, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The European Commission announced the Chips Act last year in an attempt to cut the EU's reliance on U.S. and Asian supply following global supply chain problems that led to a shortage of chips for European businesses.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

