News & Insights

US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-EU Commission says Mercosur trade deal a priority as it seeks new allies

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

June 05, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Belén Carreño and Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

By Belén Carreño and Philip Blenkinsop

MADRID/Brussels, June 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission said that concluding the Mercosur-EU agreement is a priority, adding that Latin America and Europe should work on reducing "excessive dependency" on third countries, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Brussels is launching a political and economic offensive on Latin America to secure priority access to the region's resources - especially raw materials - identifying the region as a potential close ally in the face of "increasing geopolitical challenges", mainly the product of the Ukraine invasion by Russia.

In a communication to be presented on June 7 and seen in advance by Reuters, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell sets out a roadmap for concluding a number of free trade and partnership agreements with Latin American countries as soon as possible, as well as for boosting bilateral relations with Mexico and Brazil.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno in Madrid, Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; editing by Inti Landauro and Charlie Devereux)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.