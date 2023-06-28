News & Insights

Markets

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust watchdog set to clear NielsenIQ, GfK deal, sources say

June 28, 2023 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear Advent-owned NielsenIQ's proposed acquisition of German market research firm GfK conditional on the sale of the latter's consumer panel business, people familiar with the matter said.

NielsenIQ, which is present in more than 90 markets covering more than 90% of the world's population, announced the deal a year ago.

GfK's consumer panel business covers 122,500 households and 1,800 retailers, with its data showing patterns, trends and predictions.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.