EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust watchdog set to clear NielsenIQ, GfK deal, sources say

BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear Advent-owned NielsenIQ's proposed acquisition of German market research firm GfK conditional on the sale of the latter's consumer panel business, people familiar with the matter said.

NielsenIQ, which is present in more than 90 markets covering more than 90% of the world's population, announced the deal a year ago.

GfK's consumer panel business covers 122,500 households and 1,800 retailers, with its data showing patterns, trends and predictions.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

