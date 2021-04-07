Markets

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay with conditions Schwarz, Suez deal - sources

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

EU antitrust regulators are set to approve with conditions Lidl-owner Schwarz's proposed acquisition of French waste and water management company Suez's recycling business in four EU countries, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

BRUSSELS, April 7 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve with conditions Lidl-owner Schwarz's proposed acquisition of French waste and water management company Suez's SEVI.PA recycling business in four EU countries, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Schwarz, whose PreZero environmental division is making the acquisition, last month offered to sell assets to address the European Commission's competition concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular