EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay Veolia, Suez tie-up, sources say

BRUSSELS/PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve the merger of Veolia VIE.PA and Suez SEVI.PA following remedies offered by the French waste and water management companies, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal, worth nearly 13 billion euros ($14.7 billion), would create a global giant better able to take on Chinese challengers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Gwenaelle Barzic;)

