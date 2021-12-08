Markets

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay Veolia, Suez tie-up, sources say

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

EU antitrust regulators are set to approve the merger of Veolia and Suez following remedies offered by the French waste and water management companies, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

BRUSSELS/PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve the merger of Veolia VIE.PA and Suez SEVI.PA following remedies offered by the French waste and water management companies, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal, worth nearly 13 billion euros ($14.7 billion), would create a global giant better able to take on Chinese challengers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Gwenaelle Barzic;)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular