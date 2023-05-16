EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay UBS, Credit Suisse deal, sources say

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to give unconditional clearance to UBS' UBSG.S planned takeover of struggling fellow Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.S following the end of its preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 billion) in stock and to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses in March, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

