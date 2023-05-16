News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay UBS, Credit Suisse deal, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

May 16, 2023 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to give unconditional clearance to UBS' UBSG.S planned takeover of struggling fellow Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.S following the end of its preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 billion) in stock and to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses in March, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

