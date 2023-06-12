EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay Broadcom, VMware deal, sources says

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve with conditions U.S. chipmaker Broadcom's AVGO.O $61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware VMW.N, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission's approval is conditional on Broadcom offering interoperability remedies to rivals to address competition concerns, the people said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

