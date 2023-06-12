News & Insights

AVGO

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay Broadcom, VMware deal, sources says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 12, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve with conditions U.S. chipmaker Broadcom's AVGO.O $61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware VMW.N, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission's approval is conditional on Broadcom offering interoperability remedies to rivals to address competition concerns, the people said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

