Markets
AMS

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay AMS' 4.6 bln euro Osram bid - sources

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

EU antitrust regulators are set to clear without conditions Austrian sensor producer AMS' acquisition of German lighting group Osram, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear without conditions Austrian sensor producer AMS' AMS.VI, AMS.S acquisition of German lighting group Osram OSRn.DE, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

AMS, which supplies Apple AAPL.O with sensors for iPhones, is making its largest ever acquisition, which will help it diversify into the auto business.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMS AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular