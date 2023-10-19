News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay $1.8 bln Hitachi, Thales deal, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

October 19, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear Hitachi's 6501.T 1.7-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) bid for Thales' TCFP.PA GTS railway signalling business on condition it sells assets in France and Germany to address competition concerns, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Hitachi submitted its offer to sell its mainline signalling business in France and Germany to the European Commission last month.

($1 = 0.9478 euros)

