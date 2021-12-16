EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to clear Facebook's Kustomer buy, sources say

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give conditional clearance to Facebook's FB.O acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer, people familiar with the matter said.

A buying spree of startups by big companies has triggered concerns on both sides of the Atlantic, with regulators worried about so-called killer acquisitions aimed at shutting down potential rivals before they are big enough to be a threat.

The world's largest social network announced the deal last November, which would give it another tool to attract more sellers to its platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.