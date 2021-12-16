Markets
EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to clear Facebook's Kustomer buy, sources say

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give conditional clearance to Facebook's FB.O acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer, people familiar with the matter said.

A buying spree of startups by big companies has triggered concerns on both sides of the Atlantic, with regulators worried about so-called killer acquisitions aimed at shutting down potential rivals before they are big enough to be a threat.

The world's largest social network announced the deal last November, which would give it another tool to attract more sellers to its platforms.

