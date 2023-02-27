Markets
EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to warn Broadcom on $61 bln VMware deal - sources

February 27, 2023 — 06:32 am EST

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to warn U.S. chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware VMW.N, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission opened an investigation in December last year, saying the deal would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

