EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to okay Korean Air-Asiana deal, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

January 12, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear Korean Air's 003490.KS proposed acquisition of Asiana Airlines 020560.KS after the companies pledged to sell the latter's cargo unit and divest routes to four European cities, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Korean Air, South Korea's biggest carrier, put in the offer in November last year, with the proposed cargo business sale a significant departure from the usual airline remedies of airport slots and access to frequent flyer programmes.

