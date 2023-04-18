EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to investigate NielsenIQ, GfK deal - sources

Refiles to fix spelling of NielsenIQ in headline

BRUSSELS, April 18 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to open a full-scale investigation into Advent-owned NielsenIQ's tie-up with German market research firm GfK and demand asset sales in return for clearing the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The companies could stave off the four-month long investigation by offering remedies by Thursday during the European Commission's preliminary review but this could be complicated and not likely if such concessions involve asset sales, the people said.

