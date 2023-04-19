Markets
EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to clear Vivendi, Lagardere deal, sources say

April 19, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, April 19 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Vivendi's VIV.PA acquisition of Lagardere LAGA.PA after the French media conglomerate agreed to sell Editis and celebrity magazine Gala to address competition concerns, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Vivendi, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, announced the deal last year which would give it control of Lagardere's flagship weekly publications Journal du Dimanche (JDD) and Paris Match.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

