EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to clear S&P's $44 bln IHS deal, sources say

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give a conditional clearance to business information provider S&P Global Inc SPGI.N for its $44 billion acquisition of IHS Markit Ltd INFO.N, three people familiar with the matter said.

The people also told Reuters that S&P has already managed to address the European Commission's competition concerns with its offer to sell the U.S. IHS unit, Oil Pricing Agency Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), to News Corp NWSA.O.

