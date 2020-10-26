Markets
EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to clear Fiat-PSA merger -sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the merger of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and France's PSA to create the world's fourth-largest carmaker, people familiar with the matter said, after they pledged to reinforce Japanese rival Toyota.

The all-share merger agreement announced late last year would create a company worth about $38 billion and unite brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati with the likes of Peugeot, Opel and DS - while targeting annual cost cuts of 5 billion euros ($5.93 billion) without closing factories.

