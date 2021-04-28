EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to clear Aon, Willis deal - sources

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are unlikely to demand more concessions from insurance broker Aon AON.N over its $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O and are expected to give conditional clearance to the deal, people familiar with the matter said.

Aon, which clinched the deal a year ago to create the world's largest insurance broker ahead of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N, offered concessions to the European Commission earlier this month.

The package includes a wide swathe of Willis assets.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

