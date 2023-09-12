News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators seeking views on Microsoft's remedies to UK watchdog

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

September 12, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are asking Microsoft's MSFT.O rivals and customers whether they are affected by the U.S. tech giant's remedies to try to secure the UK competition agency's approval for its $69 billion buy of Activision Blizzard ATVI.O, sources said.

Microsoft last month offered to sell its cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment UBIP.PA after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the biggest gaming deal in history.

The European Commission had cleared the deal in May after Microsoft agreed to license popular Activision games such as "Call of Duty" to rival game streaming platforms. The EU offer did not include the Ubisoft deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

