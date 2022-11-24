EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators seeking more details on Microsoft in Slack case - sources

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are seeking more information on Microsoft's MSFT.O practices from rivals and other companies in a case triggered by Salesforce.com's CRM.N workspace messaging app Slack, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The European Commission last month sent out another batch of questionnaires, a strong sign that the European Union's competition enforcer is preparing the ground for opening a formal investigation, the people said.

