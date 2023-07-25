News & Insights

Markets

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators rejected Meta offer to curb use of ad data, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

July 25, 2023 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, July 25 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O offered to curb the use of competitors' advertising data for its Facebook Marketplace online classified service in an attempt to settle an EU antitrust investigation but it was not accepted by regulators, people familiar with the matter said.

Meta's proposal, made months ago and similar to one made to the UK competition agency in May, is an indication that the EU watchdog wants more concessions from the U.S. company.

Its offer also included limiting the use of advertising data to develop products that compete with advertisers, the people said.

The world's most popular social network sought to settle the EU investigation opened in June last year, other people familiar with the matter told Reuters last December. Details of Meta's proposed concessions had not been previously reported on.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.