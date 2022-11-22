VIV

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators likely to probe Vivendi, Lagardere deal

November 22, 2022 — 06:25 am EST

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are likely to open a full-scale investigation into French media company Vivendi's VIV.PA proposed acquisition of French peer Lagardere, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission is expected to launch an in-depth investigation following the end of its preliminary review of the deal on Nov. 30, the people said.

