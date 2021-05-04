Companies

EXCLUSIVE-Eramet to sell aero supplier Brown Europe to French fund -sources

Gus Trompiz Reuters
France's Eramet is close to a deal to sell Brown Europe, an alloys supplier to the aeronautics industry, to French investment fund Ace as it focuses on upstream mining activities, two people familiar with the matter said.

Based in southwest France, Brown Europe is a relatively small business, with annual sales of about 20 million euros ($24 million), but industry experts say the high-tech firm occupies a strategic position in France's complex aerospace supply chain.

The sale of Brown Europe to Ace Capital Partners, formerly Ace Management, is expected to close next month, one of the people said. The transaction price was not immediately clear.

Eramet and Ace declined comment.

