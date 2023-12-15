News & Insights

US Markets
BX

EXCLUSIVE-Eni exploring sale of stake in bioplastic maker Novamont, source says

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

December 15, 2023 — 10:48 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini and Valentina Za for Reuters ->

By Francesca Landini and Valentina Za

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eni ENI.MI is in discussions with funds interested in buying a minority stake in the Italian energy group's Novamont unit in a deal that could value the bioplastic maker at around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source close to the matter said.

Eni added Novamont to its chemical division earlier this year, by acquiring in October the 64% of the company it did not already own from private equity funds Investitori Associati II and NB Renaissance for an undisclosed price.

Teaming up with an investor could now help Eni grow Novamont more quickly, improving the sustainability credentials of its entire chemical business by increasing its exposure to the circular economy sector.

Piedmont-based Novamont, which Eni owns through its chemical unit Versalis, is the world's leader in the production of bioplastics.

The source said that investors interested in the potential deal included Norway's private equity fund HitecVision and U.S. fund Blackstone BX.N.

The discussions with potential investors are at a preliminary stage and Eni has taken no final decision on the size of the stake it could sell.

Unlike regular plastics, which are mostly made from fossil fuels and accumulate in the environment, bioplastics are made from natural or renewable sources and can be biodegradable.

Novamont holds more than 1,400 patents and patent applications. One of its main products is MATER-BI, a group of biodegradable and compostable bioplastics, which are derived from starches, cellulose, vegetable oils and their combinations.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Valentina Za; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.