EXCLUSIVE-Elon Musk reached out to EU chief to assure content policing compliance

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has assured the European Commission that Twitter TWRT.MX will continue to abide by tough European rules on illegal online content policing now the social network has passed under his ownership, EU sources said on Monday.

In a previously unreported exchange last week, Musk told Thierry Breton, the EU's industry chief, that he planned to comply with the region's Digital Services Act, which levies hefty fines on companies if they do not control illegal content.

(Reporting by Michel Rose)

