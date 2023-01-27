EXCLUSIVE-Elon Musk meets top Biden admin officials to discuss electrification goals

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk met two top Biden administration officials on Friday in Washington to discuss shared goals around electrification, a White House spokesperson said.

Musk met John Podesta, a Democratic stalwart who serves as senior advisor to the president for clean energy innovation, and Mitch Landrieu, who oversees infrastructure spending, the spokesperson confirmed.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, David Shepardson and Raphael Satter; Editing by Mark Porter)

