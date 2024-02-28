News & Insights

US Markets
LLY

EXCLUSIVE-Eli Lilly could launch obesity drug in India next year, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 28, 2024 — 03:51 am EST

Written by Rishika Sadam and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

By Rishika Sadam and Leroy Leo

HYDERABAD, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly LLY.N expects to launch Mounjaro, its blockbuster diabetes drug and a wildly popular obesity treatment, in India as early as next year, CEO David Ricks told Reuters on Wednesday.

The market opportunity is huge in the world's most populous country, which has high obesity rates, especially among women, and the second-highest number of people with type-2 diabetes globally. Indian drugmakers are making their own versions of such drugs, while illegal versions are also sold online.

"We're open to any way to reach more patients as long as it makes sense for the company and we can supply the market," Ricks said when asked if Lilly was open to authorized generic versions of drugs containing tirzepatide, the active ingredient in popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs.

Mounjaro, which contains tirzepatide, is sold in the UK and Europe under the same brand name for both conditions. However, it is sold as Zepbound for weight loss in the U.S.

Lilly's drugs as well as Danish rival Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO in-demand Wegovy and Ozempic are therapies known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which were developed to control blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes.

But they also slow digestion, helping patients feel full longer, which has led to an explosion in their popularity and left Lilly and Novo Nordisk struggling to keep up with demand. Theglobal marketfor these treatments is expected to reach at least $100 billion by the end of the decade, analysts estimate.

Last year, a top Novo Nordisk official told Reuters the Danish company was aiming to bring Wegovy to India in 2026.

Indian drugmakers, which are among the world's largest generic drug makers, are already developing their own versions of Wegovy.

These companies include Zydus Lifesciences ZYDU.NS, Sun Pharma SUN.NS, Cipla CIPL.NS, Dr Reddy's REDY.NS and Lupin LUPN.NS.

Of them, Lupin and Cipla are Lilly's Indian distributors, including for some of its older diabetes treatments such as Eglucent, Aplevant, Basaglar and Trulicity.

INDIAN REGULATIONS

India should boost patent protection, get rid of redundant policies and create a social safety net to win more investment from global drugmakers, Ricks said in his keynote address at the BioAsia conference in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

These steps, he said, would help drive "broader interests for multinationals and foreign direct investment" in India's pharmaceutical industry.

"India has many specific policies related to its regulatory environment all set up for good reason. But in hindsight, perhaps we can reflect upon them and find redundant policies that only cause delay and extra cost."

Ricks said these regulatory challenges had the "two-way effect" of making it tough for companies like Lilly to bring new medicines into the market and constraining local biotechs to export their inventions.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Leroy Leo in Hyderabad; Writing by Bhanvi Satija and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.