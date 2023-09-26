News & Insights

Markets
EW

EXCLUSIVE-Edwards Lifesciences targeted in EU antitrust raid on Sept 19 - sources

September 26, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators raided Edwards Lifesciences EW.N at one of its EU facilities a week ago, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The European Commission on Sept. 19 said it raided a cardiovascular medical device company in an EU country on concerns that it may have abused its market power in breach of the bloc's antitrust rules. It did not name the company.

Edwards Lifesciences, which says it is a global leader in making medical products for structural heart disease, did not respond to repeated emailed requests for comment.

The EU competition enforcer declined to comment.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsBioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.