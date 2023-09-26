News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Edwards Lifesciences says it's cooperating with EU antitrust regulators

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

September 26, 2023 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. medical devices maker Edwards Lifesciences EW.N said on Tuesday that it was working with EU antitrust regulators, which raided one of its EU facilities last week.

"Edwards Lifesciences is cooperating with the European Commission regarding its inspection in relation to EU competition law," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

"We have an unwavering commitment to healthy, fair competition; when innovative companies like ours compete, patients benefit. We remain confident in our business practices and will not be commenting further at this time."

Reuters earlier reported that the company was the target of the European Commission's raid on Sept. 19, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

