EXCLUSIVE-EDF says government power price measures were "a shock"

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy EDF.PA said on Monday that the government's decision to increase the amount of cheap energy the group must sell to rivals at under-market prices came as a "real shock."

In a memo sent to managers, that was obtained by Reuters, Levy said that he would examine "appropriate measures" to defend EDF's interests going forward.

"Having fought hard against it, this decision comes as a real shock," he said of the government measures.

Addressing EDF managers, Levy wrote: "Many of you have shared with me your support, and even your indignation, and I share your emotions. You should know that the executive committee and I remain very combative."

The French state owns 84% of the utility's shares.

EDF's shares slumped as much as 25% on Friday after the French government ordered the utility to sell more cheap nuclear power to rivals to limit the rise in electricity prices.

"This bad news is rocking the group", Levy said in comments on the latest government decision, but also referring to recent setbacks at what is meant to become EDF's first new-generation EPR reactor.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Christian Lowe)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.