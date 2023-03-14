EXCLUSIVE-EDF plans to maintain nuclear production despite reactor cracks - sources

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - French energy utility EDF EDF.PA expects to maintain its 2023 nuclear production forecast despite being asked by nuclear safety watchdog ASN to inspect more pipe welds for cracks, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The plan still needs approval from the watchdog, which EDF hopes to obtain this week, the sources added.

EDF's proposed revision would incorporate the weld checks into already-planned reactor stoppages so as to minimise additional disruption, the sources said.

That would allow EDF to maintain its 2023 power production goal of between 300 Terawatt-hours (TWh) and 330 TWh this year.

This comes after ASN last week ordered EDF to revise its inspection and repair strategy following the discovery of three additional cracks on nuclear reactors.

The newly identified cracks had raised questions about the utility group's ability to maintain its production goals a year after corrosion issues forced prolonged reactor shutdowns and sent power production to 30-year lows.

"In the event that ASN accepts the plan proposed by EDF, the production target of 300 to 330 TWh would be maintained," one of the sources told Reuters.

The updated checks and repairs program is "virtually the same" as the previous one, although it now includes the priority verification of pipe welds that were already repaired when the reactors were built, the second source said.

A spokesperson for ASN said the watchdog was reviewing EDF's updated plan but declined to comment further. EDF and the energy ministry did not comment either.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by America Hernandez and Ingrid Melander, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ingrid.melander@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter @IngridMelander; +33 1 80 98 12 61;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.