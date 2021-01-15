EXCLUSIVE-Ecuador-focused miner Solgold has begun process to replace CEO -source

LONDON/TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Copper and gold miner Solgold Plc SOLG.L has launched a process to replace Chief Executive Nick Mather after nearly half of shareholders, including BHP and Newcrest, opposed his reappointment to the board, said an industry source familiar with the matter.

London-listed Solgold is seeking to mend fences with BHP BHP.AX, BHP.L and Newcrest NCM.AX following a dispute over funding for the miner's mammoth Ecuador copper-gold project.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis and Clara Denina; editing by Amran Abocar and Chris Reese)

