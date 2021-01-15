US Markets
BHP

EXCLUSIVE-Ecuador-focused miner Solgold has begun process to replace CEO -source

Contributors
Jeff Lewis Reuters
Clara Denina Reuters
Published

Copper and gold miner Solgold Plc has launched a process to replace Chief Executive Nick Mather after nearly half of shareholders, including BHP and Newcrest, opposed his reappointment to the board, said an industry source familiar with the matter.

LONDON/TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Copper and gold miner Solgold Plc SOLG.L has launched a process to replace Chief Executive Nick Mather after nearly half of shareholders, including BHP and Newcrest, opposed his reappointment to the board, said an industry source familiar with the matter.

London-listed Solgold is seeking to mend fences with BHP BHP.AX, BHP.L and Newcrest NCM.AX following a dispute over funding for the miner's mammoth Ecuador copper-gold project.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis and Clara Denina; editing by Amran Abocar and Chris Reese)

((Jeff.Lewis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 200 7236))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular