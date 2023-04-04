EXCLUSIVE-Economic institutes forecast German GDP growth of 0.3% in 2023 - sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 04, 2023 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

Adds inflation forecasts

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Five economic institutes are forecasting gross domestic product growth in Germany of 0.3% in 2023, up from a predicted contraction of 0.4% in autumn, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters.

For 2024, the four German and one Austrian institutes forecast GDP growth of 1.5%, down from 1.7% previously.

The economic institutes predict an inflation rate of 6.0% in 2023, before slowing to 2.4% in 2024.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((maria.martinez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.