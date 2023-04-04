EXCLUSIVE-Economic institutes forecast German GDP growth of 0.3% in 2023 - sources

Adds inflation forecasts

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Five economic institutes are forecasting gross domestic product growth in Germany of 0.3% in 2023, up from a predicted contraction of 0.4% in autumn, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters.

For 2024, the four German and one Austrian institutes forecast GDP growth of 1.5%, down from 1.7% previously.

The economic institutes predict an inflation rate of 6.0% in 2023, before slowing to 2.4% in 2024.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Friederike Heine)

