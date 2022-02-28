Markets

EXCLUSIVE-ECB heightens scrutiny of banks with Russia ties - sources

Contributor
Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The European Central Bank has put banks with close ties to Russia, such as Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and the European arm of VTB, under close observation following sweeping financial sanctions by the West that have already pushed one lender over the edge, two sources told Reuters.

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has put banks with close ties to Russia, such as Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and the European arm of VTB, under close observation following sweeping financial sanctions by the West that have already pushed one lender over the edge, two sources told Reuters.

The ECB's measures include a requirement on those banks to report their liquidity more frequently and to update supervisors on the impact of the sanctions on their assets and operations in Russia and Ukraine, the sources said.

Supervisors heightened their scrutiny when Russia invaded Ukraine last week and were now in daily contacts with the banks, the sources added.

Raiffeisen Bank International's chief executive Johann Strobl said in a statement to Reuters that RBI's Russian subsidiary "had a very strong liquidity position and (was) recording inflows". The bank declined to comment further.

The ECB declined to comment and VTB did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna; editing by John O'Donnell)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular