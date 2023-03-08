US Markets
INTC

EXCLUSIVE-Dutch government to announce plan to restrict chip technology exports -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 08, 2023 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by Karen Freifeld, Toby Sterling, Alexandra Alper for Reuters ->

By Karen Freifeld, Toby Sterling and Alexandra Alper

March 8 (Reuters) - The Dutch government is set to inform parliament as soon as Wednesday that it plans to draft additional rules restricting exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move follows months of discussions between the Netherlands, the U.S. and Japan, in which Washington has tried to get allies to adopt similar restrictions to those it introduced in October aimed at hobbling China's ability to make semiconductors and to slow its military advances.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Mark Potter)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
ASML

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.