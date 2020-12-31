US Markets
PFE

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Contributors
Michael Erman Reuters
Carl O'Donnell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc plan to raise U.S. prices on more than 300 drugs in the United States on Jan. 1, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.

By Michael Erman and Carl O'Donnell

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc PFE.N, Sanofi SA SASY.PA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L plan to raise U.S. prices on more than 300 drugs in the United States on Jan. 1, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.

The hikes come as drugmakers are reeling from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced doctor visits and demand for some drugs. They are also fighting new drug price cutting rules from the Trump administration, which would reduce the industry's profitability.

(Reporting by Michael Erman, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE GSK

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular