EXCLUSIVE-Deutsche Telekom launches $20 bln auction of mobile towers unit- sources

By Andres Gonzalez and Nadine Schimroszik

MADRID, March 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE has started the sale process of its towers business and expects indicative offers in the next couple of weeks, three sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The German company is working with Goldman Sachs as advisor in the sale of its 40,600 masts, in a deal that could value the business close to 18 billion euros ($19.9 billion), two of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A Deutsche Telekom spokesperson said the group was in the process of reviewing several options for the tower business - as announced last year on its capital markets day.

Telecom towers have been the target of several big takeovers in the past few years as telecom companies seek to reduce debt and costs.

Deutsche Telekom needs cash to cut a massive debt pile of more than 130 billion euros and free up funds for investment in infrastructure and to secure the control of its U.S. business T-Mobile, which accounts for three-fifths of group sales.

Spanish mobile telephone infrastructure operator Cellnex CLNX.MC and U.S.-based American Tower Corp AMT.N are both readying offers, two of the sources said, as they race to expand in Europe for the roll-out of next-generation 5G technology.

Cellnex, Goldman Sachs and American Towers declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9026 euros)

