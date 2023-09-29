EXCLUSIVE-Deutsche Boerse has started CEO search, chairman says

By Tom Sims

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE has begun the search for a new chief executive that includes both external as well as internal candidates, the company's chairman told Reuters on Friday.

Deutsche Boerse CEO Theodor Weimer said in June that he would not pursue another term when his contract runs out next year at the helm of one of Germany's most valuable companies, saying "fresh blood" was needed.

"We have set up a process that follows the principles of good governance. This process is proceeding in an orderly manner and as planned," Chairman Martin Jetter said in response to a question about the status of the search.

Weimer joined the German exchange operator in 2018, becoming one of the country's highest-paid corporate chiefs and ushering in a period of relative calm after turbulent years.

Jetter said the search process "includes talks with internal and external candidates, who must possess all the necessary qualifications and experience for this challenging position".

Deutsche Boerse has mandated the headhunter Heads! International to help conduct the search, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Heads! didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weimer's contract runs until the end of 2024.

Before he joined Deutsche Boerse, the company had for years tried and failed to merge with the London Stock Exchange to create a global titan in the industry.

Weimer, a former Goldman Sachs partner, also sought deals during his tenure.

Deutsche Boerse is completing a 3.9-billion euro ($4.13 billion) takeover of Danish investment management software company SimCorp SIM.CO. It also bought Institutional Shareholder Services.

Some deals didn't pan out, though, like an approach for Borsa Italiana.

Deutsche Boerse saw profit rise 24% last year as volatility in financial markets lifted trading volumes and revenues.

Asked in June about his future, Weimer said he had no plans but would be drawn to technology, something "a bit more international" and that didn't necessarily have to involve supervisory boards.

($1 = 0.9432 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Mark Potter)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.