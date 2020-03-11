EXCLUSIVE-Deutsche Bahn's 2019 EBIT falls short of 1.9 bln EUR goal - sources

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL will post a full-year operating profit of 1.84 billion euros ($2.07 billion), falling short of its goal of achieving earnings before interest and taxes of 1.9 billion euros, company sources told Reuters.

Revenue came in at 44.2 billion euros, below the 45 billion euros targeted by the company management, these sources said.

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the figures and said it would release full-year earnings on March 26.

($1 = 0.8868 euros)

