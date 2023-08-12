News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-DeSantis and his backers paid $95,000 to Iowa religious leader’s group, documents show

August 12, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    By Alexandra Ulmer and Joseph Tanfani
       Aug 12 (Reuters) - As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
scrambles to shore up his struggling run for the Republican
presidential nomination, he has spent far more than any rival on
courting an influential Christian conservative leader and his
following in the key early voting state of Iowa.
    Trailing far behind former President Donald Trump in
national polls and beset by turmoil in his campaign, DeSantis
and his advisers are spending heavily in Iowa in hopes of
stalling Trump’s momentum by beating him in the state’s caucuses
on Jan. 15, where Republicans begin to choose their next
presidential nominee. The state’s influential evangelical voting
base is crucial to that strategy.
    The DeSantis campaign, a super PAC linked to him and a
nonprofit group supporting him together paid $95,000 in recent
months to the Family Leader Foundation, an Iowa-based nonprofit
led by evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats, according to
campaign finance reports and a document prepared by an Iowa
state lawmaker who was helping the Vander Plaats organization
raise money for a July 14 presidential candidate forum.
    The document and the amount spent by DeSantis and his allies
are previously unreported.
    For that money, DeSantis and supporting groups got three
pages of advertisements in a booklet distributed at the July
forum attended by 2,000 Christian conservatives, and tickets to
the summit, lunch and an after-dinner event. 
    But the real value may be more in building a relationship
with Vander Plaats, whose endorsement is coveted in the
early-voting state, said three campaign finance experts and an
academic who studies Iowa campaign spending. 
    Vander Plaats and his group are leaders in the state’s
Christian conservative movement, which has enormous political
influence in Iowa. Roughly two-thirds of the state’s Republican
caucus-goers in 2016 identified as evangelical, according to
pollsters Edison Media Research.
    “It’s a lot more money” than you typically see allocated in
Iowa, said Steffen Schmidt, an emeritus political science
professor at Iowa State University who studies political
spending in the state. “It is a large amount for a very limited
exposure in a booklet and for a single event,” he said.
    In emailed comments to Reuters, Vander Plaats said the
charges were “not even close to exorbitant” for the chance to be
promoted before an audience of nearly 2,000 “engaged grassroots
activists” at a forum that received extensive national political
coverage.
    “My only regret is that we probably should have charged
more,” he said.
    A spokesperson for DeSantis, Andrew Romeo, said the campaign
was “proud to sponsor an ad with one of the largest and most
effective social conservative groups in the state of Iowa.”
    
    IOWA 'KINGMAKER'
    Vander Plaats, 60, has deep influence in the conservative
and religious midwestern state. The last three Republican
presidential candidates he endorsed – former Arkansas Governor
Mike Huckabee in the 2008 election, former Senator Rick Santorum
in 2012 and Senator Ted Cruz in 2016 – won the Iowa caucus but
did not go on to win the Republican nomination. 
     In 2010, the year he took charge of the Family Leader
group, he led a campaign that unseated three Iowa Supreme Court
justices who had voted to overturn the state’s gay marriage ban.
    He has said publicly that he could endorse someone near the
end of the year besides Trump, who he has publicly criticized. 
    Vander Plaats said there was no link between money and his
endorsement. “My endorsement has never been and never will be
for sale,” Vander Plaats said. “My only interest is in bold,
courageous, principled leadership for this country.”
    But the cost to appear in the Vander Plaats' group booklet
in July was substantially above the prices of similar events.
    Another religious advocacy organization, the Iowa Faith &
Freedom Coalition, also sponsors a forum for presidential
candidates each cycle, scheduled this year for Sept. 16 in Des
Moines. That event charges attendees $75 per ticket. Candidates
can buy sponsorship packages ranging from $500 to $5,000, said
the group’s president, Steve Scheffler.
    At the higher end, Scheffler said, candidates get more
seats, a mention in the program as a sponsor and a table to hand
out literature. He said the group covers most of the cost from
donors, not from candidates. Scheffler said he does not endorse
anyone.
    Vander Plaats has long touted the power of his endorsement.
In a 2015 email sent to a conservative group and reviewed by
Reuters, he took credit for Santorum winning in Iowa in 2012.
“We endorsed Rick Santorum and he stormed to a caucus victory
due to our base of supporters,” Vander Plaats wrote.
    “Vander Plaats clearly understands his political power, his
kingmaker status in Iowa, and how thirsty candidates are for his
endorsement,” said Paul S. Ryan, a lawyer who worked previously
at two nonpartisan campaign finance watchdogs, Common Cause and
the Campaign Legal Center.
    A spokesperson for the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back
Down, Jess Szymanski, said they had “proudly sponsored” the
summit, “like every other participating political organization.”
Neither the DeSantis campaign nor Never Back Down answered
detailed questions from Reuters, including whether the payments
were meant to influence an endorsement decision.
    
    PRICEY PACKAGES 
    The states in the Republican nominating calendar that vote
after Iowa, including New Hampshire and Nevada, look more
unfavorable to DeSantis, putting pressure on his team to deliver
an upset win in Iowa that would revive their flagging campaign. 
    The fundraising document, reviewed by Reuters, lists
contacts at Republican presidential campaigns, super PACs and
other groups supporting the candidates, and details how much
each was willing to spend ahead of the mid-July Family Leader
forum, among the largest gatherings of social conservatives in
Iowa before the caucuses. Six Republican presidential candidates
spoke at the event.  
    A note at the top of the document says it was created by a
Republican state representative, Jon Dunwell, who was helping
raise money for Vander Plaats’ group. Dunwell referred a request
for comment to Vander Plaats, who said Dunwell had been paid as
an “independent contractor” since June.
    According to the Vander Plaats’ group fundraising document,
the DeSantis campaign paid $25,000 to the organization for its
ad in a commemorative booklet distributed at the event and an
invitation to a special after-event dinner with former Fox News
host Tucker Carlson. 
    A political nonprofit backing DeSantis, And to the Republic,
agreed to buy a table at the after-event dinner for $20,000, the
document said. Representatives of the group did not return
requests for comment.
    Never Back Down paid for a two-page advertisement and dinner
tickets for $50,000, according to the document and the group’s
filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). 
    Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and a
group allied with Senator Tim Scott, another Republican
candidate, spent $25,000 each on ads in the commemorative
booklet, campaign finance reports and the document show. Tricia
McLaughlin, a senior advisor to Ramaswamy, said they paid for
advertising because the Vander Plaats event does “a remarkable
job of rallying conservative caucus-goers.” 
    A spokesperson for Scott referred questions to the pro-Scott
super PAC, Trust In The Mission. A spokesperson for Trust In The
Mission declined to comment. 
    Some candidates balked at the expense.
    Former Vice President Mike Pence, a devout evangelical,
declined to contribute. “There was a request for a large
contribution for sponsorship, which we declined,” said Marc
Short, Pence’s former chief of staff and a campaign advisor. “We
didn’t think that was the best use for our donors’ money.” 
    The six candidates who attended the summit were not charged
a fee, and those who did not pay for the booklet were also free
to mingle with caucus goers. All six were interviewed by
Carlson.
    An examination of campaign finance filings shows that
presidential candidates and supportive groups have been
contributing to the Vander Plaats organization since at least
2011. Before this year, the largest contribution appears to be
from the Patriot Voices super PAC, founded by Santorum and his
wife, Karen. Patriot Voices sent the Family Leader organization
$25,000 in 2012.
    Santorum said in an email to Reuters that he and his wife
founded the PAC after he dropped out of the race in order to
support a grassroots movement of “pro-family conservatives.” 
    Trump did not attend last month’s event in Des Moines. That
was Trump’s loss, Vander Plaats said in a post on the messaging
platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He added that it “becomes
more clear...people want to turn the page.” 
    A spokesman for Trump declined to comment. 
    Vander Plaats, meanwhile, has been making positive comments
about presidential candidates Ramaswamy, Haley and Scott — and
especially DeSantis. On Aug. 6, Vander Plaats said he and his
wife attended church with DeSantis and his wife, Casey.
    “They’re very easy people to be around. You like being
around them,” Vander Plaats said on conservative podcast host
Steve Deace’s show on Monday. “If the caucuses were held today,
I don’t believe Trump wins. I think it’s probably DeSantis that
wins.”
    

 (Alexandra Ulmer reported from San Francisco. Joseph Tanfani
reported from Washington. Additional reporting by Jason Lange.
Editing by Jason Szep)
