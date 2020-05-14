EXCLUSIVE-Delta to have 7,000 more pilots than needed in the fall -memo

Companies
Delta Air Lines expects to have 7,000 more pilots than it needs in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on its operations, according to a memo to flight operations employees seen by Reuters.

May 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N expects to have 7,000 more pilots than it needs in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on its operations, according to a memo to flight operations employees seen by Reuters.

"I recognize that is an alarming number so it's important to know that our intent is to align staffing for what we need over the long term," John Laughter, S.V.P. of flight operations said in the May 14 memo.

He said that by the third quarter of 2021 the airline would have between 2,500 and 3,500 pilots more than needed to fly its schedule, even accounting for the pilots who will reach mandatory retirement age between now and next summer.

