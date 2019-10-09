Companies

EXCLUSIVE-Delta pilots receiving record overtime while MAX crisis hits rivals -unions

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Delta Air Lines pilots are receiving record overtime, straining the airline's labor costs, partly as it adds more flights to take advantage of a gap in demand left by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX at rival carriers, union officials told Reuters.

The surge in overtime highlights a split in the fortunes of U.S. airline workers as airlines like Delta, which does not fly the MAX, scramble to meet demand while staff at rivals like Southwest Airlines LUV.N and American Airlines AAL.O sit at home on basic pay.

