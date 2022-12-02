Commodities
EXCLUSIVE-Delta offers 34% pay raise to pilots in new contract

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N has offered a 34% pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, according to a draft agreement seen by Reuters.

The pilots will get a raise of at least 18% raise on the date the contract is signed, another 5% after one year, 4% after two years and 4% after three years, it says.

