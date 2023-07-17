News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Danone reviewing legal options after Russia takes control of local business - source

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

July 17, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - French yoghurt maker Danone DANO.PA is reviewing its legal options after the Russian state took control of its subsidiary in the country, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The source said the company would write a letter to the Kremlin and was in touch with French authorities including President Emmanuel Macron's office.

