EXCLUSIVE-Danone reviewing legal options after Russia takes control of local business - source

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - French yoghurt maker Danone DANO.PA is reviewing its legal options after the Russian state took control of its subsidiary in the country, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The source said the company would write a letter to the Kremlin and was in touch with French authorities including President Emmanuel Macron's office.

