US Markets
OSPN

EXCLUSIVE-Cybersecurity firm OneSpan explores sale -sources

March 02, 2023 — 01:02 pm EST

Written by Milana Vinn for Reuters ->

By Milana Vinn

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - OneSpan Inc OSPN.O, a U.S. cybersecurity tools vendor that has become the target of activist hedge funds such as Legion Partners Asset Management, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said.

OneSpan is working with investment bank Evercore Inc EVR.N on a sale process that could attract interest from other companies and private equity firms, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the discussions are confidential.

OneSpan shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $18.43 a share.

OneSpan, which has a market value of close to $700 million, and Evercore declined to comment.

Based in Chicago, OneSpan develops identity management software solutions that help secure electronic transactions. The company's offerings include its e-signature signature product OneSpan Sign, which competes with products offered by Adobe Inc ADBE.O and DocuSign Inc DOCU.O.

In 2021, Legion, which has been a OneSpan shareholder since 2018, launched a board challenge to pressure the company to implement operational changes and explore asset divestitures. OneSpan then cut a deal with Legion that added two of the hedge fund's director nominees to its board.

Other activist hedge funds including Ancora Advisors and Altai Capital have also taken positions OneSpan's stock.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York)

((milana.vinn@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSPN
EVR
ADBE
DOCU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.