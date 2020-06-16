EXCLUSIVE-CureVac becomes second company to test coronavirus vaccine in Germany-sources

By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Unlisted biotech firm CureVac will become the second coronavirus vaccine developer to launch human trials of an experimental immunisation in Germany, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

The clinical trial, which is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, is the second clinical programme to be approved by German vaccines regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, following a study launched by domestic peer BioNTech BNTX.O in April.

CureVac and the Paul Ehrlich Institute declined to comment.

The World Health Organization lists 11 experimental vaccines against the virus that causes COVID-19 as currently being tested on humans, according to a table posted on its website.

