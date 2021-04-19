EXCLUSIVE-Creval investors appoint new board, reject CAI's delay proposal-sources

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Investors in Creval PCVI.MI on Monday appointed a new board at the Italian bank, rejecting a proposal by Credit Agricole Italia (CAI) to delay the move pending a takeover bid launched by the local arm of the French bank, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The two sources said investors had approved the slate of board nominees submitted by DGFD, the vehicle of French businessman Denis Dumont which holds around 6% of Creval.

Creval's board meets later on Monday to discuss Credit Agricole Italia's revised bid, the sources said.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za; editing by Giulia Segreti)

